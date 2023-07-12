Benny and Joon provides an enduring look of early ‘90s Spokane

Owner Mary Moltke stands on the porch of the house at 301 N. Cedar Street on Tuesday in Peaceful Valley. The house was featured in the movie “Benny and Joon” which was filmed in Spokane in 1993, 30 years ago. The house is one of the few homes that backs up to the Spokane River. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

It’s been 30 years since Hollywood released “Benny and Joon,” which was filmed in Spokane and serves as a sort of time capsule of how the city appeared in the early 1990s.

Though many of the locations featured in the star-studded romantic comedy featuring Johnny Depp, Mary Stuart Masterson and Aidan Quinn have remained true to their appearances in the original film, some of the most prominent examples have changed with time.

Mary Moltke, current owner of the titular character’s home at 301 N. Cedar, says she has changed very few details of the house since she first purchased it in 2000.

“I have not changed anything of the exterior of the house,” she said.

But some alterations were made before she bought the house. During production of the movie, an atrium overlooking the Spokane River was constructed “that had to come down in accordance with the city,” Moltke said.

Other noticeable features, such as the tree that once sat in the front yard of the home, no longer stand.

Despite these changes, interest in the home persists.

“What is interesting is the number of people who have knocked on the door and asked to take pictures,” Moltke said.

Many of the film’s most iconic scenes take place in downtown Spokane. A pre-renovation Looff Carrousel, old Riverfront Park signage and the Bon Marche building, now home to The M Apartments, can be seen in the background of these shots.

At Ferguson’s Cafe, featured throughout the film, owner Dave Jones has also made some adjustments.

“We went through a huge fire back in 2011, so I remodeled it once and remodeled it again,” Jones said. “It’s a little bit more modern and updated then it was before.”

Though different aesthetically, Jones believes the personality associated with the café remains as it did 30 years ago.

“I would say the place is similar to what it was the whole time, just a small café, a small café feeling,” he said.

As with Moltke’s home, Ferguson’s continues to be a draw for tourists and customers alike.

“It’s definitely great for business,” noted Jones. “Probably 30 or 40 a year tell me that specifically they came here because of that.”

This weekend, just down the street from the café, the Garland Theater will conduct a special screening of the film attended by cast and crew.

Though the theater was not featured in the film, the showing is about the same curiosity that inspires visits to Moltke’s home and Ferguson’s : to commemorate what Spokane has been and see how far it has come today.