Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew M. Hill and Rachel A. Rowley, both of Spokane.

Scott P. Evans and Susan R. Robinsonbaker, both of Mead.

Bo A. Williams and Mary E. Faso, both of Spokane.

Chadwick T. Witherspoon and Ana M. Delgadillo, both of Spokane Valley.

Sawyer D. Wentworth and Hannah J. Niemi, both of Spokane.

Ian A. C. Scott and Shelby R. Bailess, both of Spokane Valley.

Patrick N. McWilliams and Gwynn J. Chant, both of Spokane.

Ryan M. Slate and Carlee J. Magers, both of Valleyford.

Zechariah N. Diemert, of Cheney, and Mariah L. Snyder, of Spokane.

Corey A. Holten and Donna M. Scheer, both of Spokane.

Theodore W. Tel and Andrea L. Brandsness, both of Spokane.

Christopher S. Lee and Kristen M. Wells, both of Spirit Lake, Idaho.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Syringa Property Management v. Gauge Allison, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Danielle Chacon, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Amy Knight, restitution of premises.

Forrest Copeland v. Phillip Gray, restitution of premises.

Sinto Commons LLC v. Alannah Lankford, restitution of premises.

Star Estates LLC v. Erick Anderson, restitution of premises.

Ronald Yamamoto v. Hailey M. Vega, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Discover Bank v. Unique Peebles, money claimed owed.

Jed W. Barden v. Lilac City LLC and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, complaint.

Thomas and Linda Talbot v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Johnson, Julie M. and Craig T.

Sorensen, Justen and Megan

Palmer, Janell L. and Chris M.

Presley, William D. and Blankenship, Martina A. M.

Nguyen, Tien and Juan, Hung

Mercer, Ellis C. and Haralam, Ana-Gabriella I.

Molan, Hailey M. and Cruze, Caleb R.

Floyd, Roslynn F. and Stevens, Matthew T.

Williams, Robert M. and Hogan, Breanna K.

Primgaard, Lucas A. and Morrow, Gabrielle

Wynn, Jennifer L. and Adam T.

Legal separations granted

Bauduin, Jeanne M. and David E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Wesley D. Goings, 36; $1,204.18 in restitution, 120 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

James D. Neill, 45; 114 months in prison with credit given for 992 days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault of a child and three counts of second-degree assault.

Joseph R. Crisp, 46; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 hours served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Tysen R. Foster, 37; 210 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to seven counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Hunter Nettles, 29; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Karim Hettal, 41; 26 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree arson and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Montoya R. Hawkins, 35; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Wesley D. Goings, 36; 89.5 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, third-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Brittany L. Orcutt, 28; $50 in restitution, 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after being found guilty of residential burglary and two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Danielle R. Galler, 26; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree organized retail theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Joshua A. Taylor, 34; three months in jail with credit given for 61 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault, second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Sydney J. Baker, 24; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

John T. Walker, 34; two months in jail with credit given for 71 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Matthew E. Gregory, 53; $712.11 in restitution, five-and-a-half months in jail with credit given for 181 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Stephanie A. Brown, 30; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling.

Carissa A. Davis, 35; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and third-degree theft.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Trevaughn R. Waggoner, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Stephen B. Harris, Jr., 52; 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Sheri A. Wooley, 51; $2,753.51 in restitution, 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Carl S. Fowler, 48; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Eddie Acevedo, 33; 28 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Nicole E. Holmquist, 34; 57 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Matthew J. Alford, 31; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Paul A. Two Hearts, 37; 12 months in jail with credit given for 233 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jeffrey J. Johnson, 33; 60 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Justin A. Battle, 43; four days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jeremiah E. Hudgeons, 28; 69 days in jail, no-contact order violation and making a false statement to a public servant.

Aren L. Lawrence, 24; 18 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Tiffany L. Roadruck, 35; 34 days in jail, protection order violation.

Michael R. Stablein, 36; 52 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jovon E. Stevens-White, 21; 32 days in jail, protection order violation.