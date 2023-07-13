The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
67°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News

Northern Lights forecast revised; Washington likely too far south for good viewing

July 13, 2023 Updated Thu., July 13, 2023 at 9:17 p.m.

The forecast has changed for viewing the Northern Lights. People in Washington are not likely to be able to see the spectacle this week. (NOAA)
The forecast has changed for viewing the Northern Lights. People in Washington are not likely to be able to see the spectacle this week. (NOAA)
From staff reports

Unfortunately for people hoping to view the aurora borealis, the forecast for seeing the Northern Lights has changed.

Lauri Nisbet, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service’s Spokane office, said the forecast “doesn’t look promising.”

“The KP Index is pretty low right now,” Nisbet said.

News stories about seeing the Northern Lights, including a Thursday morning story in The Spokesman-Review, were based on predictions by the weather service and the University of Alaska’s aurora forecast.

Those looking to see the lights will have more opportunities because, according to the the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the sun will reach its solar maximum during the next two years and will be more active, resulting in a consistently higher KP Index.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in News