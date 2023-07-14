Long Island serial killer suspect arrested after 13-year search
July 14, 2023 Updated Fri., July 14, 2023 at 10:58 a.m.
A suspect was arrested in the investigation of a string of murders on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach, according to news reports.
The suspect, who hasn’t yet been named, will appear in court later Friday, according to the New York Post. He’s being looked at in connection to the murders of four women whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010, the Post said citing an unnamed source.
Multiple sources first confirmed the arrest to News 12 Long Island, which said that First Avenue in Massapequa Park was “flooded with police.”
Fears about a serial killer on Long Island have gripped the New York area since the so-called “Gilgo Four” were discovered after police began investigating the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert in May 2010. Several more sets of remains were discovered in 2011, including the body of a toddler, as well as those of Gilbert.
