Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jonathan Lomas and Iliana D. Sanchez, both of Spokane.

Steven M. Hood and Mary G. Grimes, both of Eloy, Arizona.

Gregory H. Williams, of Moses Lake and Brooklyn G. Bolich, of Mead.

Scott J. Mayfield and Katherine R. Smasne, both of Liberty Lake.

Zackary J. Cronin and Maryalyse C. Stoner, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin P. Murray and Sierra F. Sitzes, both of Spokane.

David S. Swecker and Peggy L. Helm, both of Spokane Valley.

Rudy R. Morrow and Camryn M. Cornwell, both of Spokane.

Brendan J. Nocis and Jessa R. Morissey, both of Cheney.

William V. Cullum and Briana J. Armstrong, both of Spokane.

Gunnar A. Kuehl, of Chattaroy and Natalie G. Smith, of Spokane.

Anthony J. Ricci and Marilyn A. Eaker, both of Medical Lake.

Michael D. Smith, of Spokane and Sarah A. Lourey, of Deer Park.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Dawn Properties LLC v. Lori Moffat, restitution of premises.

Kiemle and Hagood Company v. Ernest Suazo, restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Kaleena Danielson, restitution of premises.

RJ Care Services LLC v. Evelyn Koontz, money claimed owed.

Robert and Loretta Van Anrooy v. Dylan Lindsey-Hansen, complaint for damages.

Thomas and Sheri Heumann v. Natalie, Bradley and Jackie Erovick, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Little, Joshua J. and Melanie A.

Carrell, Mariya V. and Reinking, David M.

Charlton, Joseph L. and Marie A.

Groff, Melissa H. and Michael P.

Will, Amber S. and Anthony J., Sr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Solon Z. Bennett, 38; 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary.

Aiden M. Correa, 25; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Derek J. Dolan, also known as Derrick J. Dolan, 34; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Doran W. Borchert, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge John O. Cooney

Gary D. Cnossen, 59; 75 days in jail with credit given for 75 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Baleesha D. P. Bailey, 24; 11 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Scott L. Barnes, 36; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Amber K. Beach, 41; 16 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Antwone J. Boyd, 19; seven days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Makala M. Burton, 30; 31 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Shawna M. Castel, 38; 45 days in jail converted to 40 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Bernard F. Collette, 32; 13 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Chad N. Dunn, 47; three days in jail, no valid operating license without identification and failure to transfer a title within 45 days.

Tylon L. Frye, 39; 27 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Anthony J. Guerena, 43; 180 days in jail, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and cyber harassment.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Shandi L. Rathbun, 33; 16 days in jail, theft.

Mykle M. Sanders, 27; 19 days in jail, theft.

Camilla M. Shirley, 47; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Austin W. Spradley, 31; 19 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and making a false statement to a public servant.

Jocelyn N. Whitney, 21; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jaira L. Singer-Beeman, 24; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Josue L. Vieira, 33; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, possession of another’s identity.

Alden K. Petit, 38; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Angela N. Waterbury, 34; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Tracey A. Weingart, 43; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Todd A. Schibel, 36; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jessie E. Smylie, 31; $900 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michael J. Shalloe, 65; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jacob D. Uselton, 31; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Julie M. Sanders, 53; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.