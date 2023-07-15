3 injured in Chief Garry Park house fire

Three people were injured in a house fire Friday in the Chief Garry Park Neighborhood.

Spokane firefighters were dispatched to 2302 E. Mission Ave. for the the blaze, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release. The first arriving fire company found flames on the back side of the home and dense smoke, which prevented traffic on Mission from passing by.

Two occupants of the home were evaluated by firefighter paramedics and refused to be taken to the hospital, firefighters said. They told investigators they escaped from the home before firefighters arrived.

The third person who was injured told investigators they noticed the fire while driving by, pulled over and went inside to look for victims. The person had shortness of breath from smoke inhalation and was taken by ambulance to “definitive care,” the release said. The person’s condition was unknown Saturday.

The fire was under control in 15 minutes, and firefighters kept the damage contained to the area of origin, the release said. Fire damage was estimated at $100,000.

The department warned people not to enter a burning house because of the extreme risk to the rescuer and others, including firefighters.