Spokane’s Terrance McKinney taps in second round defeat to Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Fight Night
July 15, 2023 Updated Sat., July 15, 2023 at 7:55 p.m.
LAS VEGAS – Terrance McKinney was in total command for one round and then tapped out in defeat the next.
The Spokane native ended up in a vulnerable position after a scramble on the mat, and Nazim Sadykhov applied a rear-naked choke to score a second-round win over McKinney in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex on Saturday night.
McKinney (13-6) attempted a takedown about 30 seconds into the second round, but Sadykhov (9-1) gained the leverage and forced McKinney onto his stomach. McKinney’s left arm got trapped behind his back in the exchange, and Sadykhov slipped an arm under McKinney’s exposed chin to force a quick tap out at 1:07 of the second round.
The loss is McKinney’s third in four matches dating back to March 2022.
In the first minute of the opening round, McKinney delivered two knees in a clinch before tripping Sadykhov to gain control on the ground. McKinney took Sadykhov’s back and applied a body triangle, and he maintained control for the next three minutes before Sadykhov finally escaped before the end of the round.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.