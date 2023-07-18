Prep notebook: Mead’s Teryn Gardner commits to Boise State; Jim Redmon hired for Mt. Spokane girls hoops

Mead guard Teryn Gardner goes up with the left against Gonzaga Prep on Feb. 7, 2023. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

Teryn Gardner, the reigning MVP in Greater Spokane League girls basketball, announced her commitment to Boise State via Twitter on Tuesday.

roll broncs !! 🧡💙 @BroncoSportsWBB pic.twitter.com/D6LkZdaOf5 — Teryn Gardner (@TerynGardner24) July 18, 2023

“I’m super excited,” she said. “It was just the right fit and I loved everything about it.”

Gardner, an upcoming senior at Mead, led the Panthers to a third-place finish at the State 3A tournament last season. She averaged 19.3 points, 6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.2 steals.

Her first visit to campus was last October during the football team’s homecoming game.

“It was a perfect day to go because they set a record for attendance. It was awesome to see it at its liveliest,” Gardner said.

After initial impressions, Gardner was able to develop a rapport with the coaches and players.

“Over time I just built really good relationships with the coaches. They invested a lot of time in me,” she said.

Gardner was named first-team all-state, led the state tournament in scoring and was named to the first-team all-tourney team. She was selected to participate for the Metro team in the Jack Blair Memorial all-star game in March.

In addition to her basketball resume, Gardner was also first-team All-GSL in soccer and track last year and carries a 4.0 GPA.

“(BSU) really got to know who I am as a person and an athlete,” she said. “They really have supported me in all my sports and love that I’m an all-state athlete.”

Gardner heard from “a ton” of people after she announced her decision.

“I was always planning on making a decision before the end of the summer,” she said. “Announcing it is just a relief and really takes off a lot of pressure.”

Back in the ranks: Jim Redmon, who retired from Lewis and Clark’s boys program two years ago, was hired as girls basketball coach at Mt. Spokane. The school announced the hire on Twitter.

It is with great excitement that we welcome legendary coach Jim Redmon as our new Girls Basketball Head Coach! Coach Redmon brings a wealth of knowledge connected to basketball and program building!

Welcome Jim & Go Cats! pic.twitter.com/WxTfJqT6VS — MT SPOKANE ATHLETICS (@MSHS_CAT_SPORTS) July 18, 2023

Redmon replaces David Pratt, who took the girls head coaching job at Lake City. The Wildcats finished 13-11 overall in 2022-23, 7-2 in the Greater Spokane League and missed out on state by one game.

“Juli Kistler, the vice principal (at Mt. Spokane), coached under me at LC and she called me about a week ago,” Redmon said. “I didn’t even know the job was open.”

“I went up and met the administration and had a good meeting. It just seemed like it was a good fit.”

Redmon coached at LC for 25 years, 17 years with the girls program and eight with the boys.

He made 13 state appearances with the girls, including 11 in a row, and won four State 4A titles. Under Redmon, the Tigers won three consecutive championships – which had never been done at the 4A or 3A level – and 13 straight tournament games from 2005-2009.

Redmon took LC boys to two state appearances, with a third-place finish in the 2018 State 4A tournament, the school’s best finish since 1958.

“Some people will say ‘He prefers coaching girls over guys,’ but that’s not the case at all,” Redmon said. “You just gotta do the right things to make the right team work. But yeah, I’m excited to get back into the girls game.”

Redmon co-coached the girls Metro team in the Jack Blair Memorial all-star game in March, which whet his appetite to get back into coaching.

“It really did,” he said. “The next morning, I had coffee with some of my old staff from the boys team at LC. One of them said, ‘You’re not done coaching, are you?’ I didn’t answer him at the time, but I wasn’t out looking for this job.”