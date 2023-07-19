On the air
Wed., July 19, 2023
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, SRX Series
6 p.m.: Superstar Racing Experience ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:07 a.m.: San Diego at Toronto OR Chi. White Sox at N.Y. Mets MLB
12:40 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root
3:40 p.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay MLB
Basketball, men’s
9 a.m.: The Basketball Tournament ESPN2
1 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament ESPN2
4 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament ESPN2
6 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
8:30 a.m.: Atlanta at Connecticut NBA
7 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix NBA
Golf, men’s
Noon: The Open Championship (Round 1) Golf
2 p.m.: Barracuda Championship Golf
1 a.m. (Friday): The Open Championship (Round 2) Golf / USA
Golf, women’s
9 a.m.: Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
7:30 p.m.: Canada vs. Nigeria Fox 28
10 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Philippines FS1
12:30 a.m. (Friday): Costa Rica vs. Spain FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: Minnesota at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
