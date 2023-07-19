The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
91°F
Current Conditions
Smoke
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, SRX Series

6 p.m.: Superstar Racing Experience ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10:07 a.m.: San Diego at Toronto OR Chi. White Sox at N.Y. Mets MLB

12:40 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root

3:40 p.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay MLB

Basketball, men’s

9 a.m.: The Basketball Tournament ESPN2

1 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament ESPN2

4 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament ESPN2

6 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

8:30 a.m.: Atlanta at Connecticut NBA

7 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix NBA

Golf, men’s

Noon: The Open Championship (Round 1) Golf

2 p.m.: Barracuda Championship Golf

1 a.m. (Friday): The Open Championship (Round 2) Golf / USA

Golf, women’s

9 a.m.: Great Lakes Bay Invitational Golf

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

7:30 p.m.: Canada vs. Nigeria Fox 28

10 p.m.: Switzerland vs. Philippines FS1

12:30 a.m. (Friday): Costa Rica vs. Spain FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: Minnesota at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports