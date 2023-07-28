Former Geiger Corrections Center mechanic accused of stealing $25K worth of property from the facility

Detectives on Thursday arrested a former Geiger Corrections Center mechanic after recovering an estimated $25,000 worth of stolen tools and equipment belonging to Geiger at the mechanic’s home.

A Spokane County Detention Services supervisor reported the theft earlier this month, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. The suspect, 42-year-old Richard Passmore, is a former Geiger mechanic who quit .

Detectives searched Passmore’s home Thursday and recovered the items, the release said. Passmore admitted to stealing several items from Geiger.

Passmore was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property. He was not listed on the jail roster Friday.

Passmore made his first court appearance Friday and is scheduled for an arraignment Aug. 8.