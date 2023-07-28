Wildfire along I-90 near Thor Street causes traffic, delays

A fire burned a few juniper trees and brush Friday along westbound Interstate 90 in Spokane, causing traffic closures and delays.

Firefighters were called around 1:05 p.m. to the fire between Second Avenue and I-90, near Ralph Street, according to the PulsePoint app.

Julie O’Berg, Spokane Fire Department deputy chief of operations, said firefighters quickly contained the blaze.

Second Avenue and the middle and right lanes of westbound I-90 were blocked at the Freya and Thor streets interchange, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation Twitter page. It said drivers experienced long delays through the area before the lanes reopened.

O’Berg said firefighters had to lay hoses across Thor Street, and that caused some traffic.

She said the cause of the fire was unknown.