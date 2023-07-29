This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Sat., July 29, 2023
"Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS" by BTS and Myeongseok Kang (Flatiron/TNS) (Flatiron/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “The Collector: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)
3. “A Soul of Ash and Blood,” Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)
4. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry (Berkley)
5. “Obsessed,” James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown and Company)
6. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)
7. “The Five-Star Weekend,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
8. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
9. “Crook Manifesto: A Novel,” Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
10. “After Death,” Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)
Nonfiction
1. “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” BTS and Myeongseok Kang (Flatiron)
2. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” (Piggyback)
3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)
4. “You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back,” Carol Roth (Broadside)
5. “Dark Future: Uncovering the Great Reset’s Terrifying Next Phase,” Glenn Beck (Forefront)
6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
7. “Jackie: Public, Private, Secret,” J. Randy Taraborrelli (St. Martin’s)
8. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie,” Ramin Zahed (Abrams)
9. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)
10. “America’s Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything,” Christopher F. Rufo (Broadside)
