An array of art will be on display and for sale at the 38th annual ArtFest at the MAC

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

When Craig Goodwin became pastor at Millwood Presbyterian Church in the West Valley in 2004, the laidback University of Washington alum found his calling. However, Goodwin discovered that a man can have more than one reason for his existence.

Goodwin, 54, picked up a camera 16 years ago and found a new way to serve the Lord, which has been by capturing some of the most jaw dropping beauty of the Inland Northwest and the coasts of Washington and Oregon.

His images (www.craiggoodwinphoto.com) of the Palouse, Mt. Rainier and downtown Spokane, among other locales, are simply stunning.

“I love photography,” Goodwin said while calling from his Black Diamond, Washington home “I started shooting as a hobby and it grew into something else. I love what’s come of it, particularly the work at the Palouse. I love driving out to Steptoe Butte. It’s gorgeous. No wonder people from all over the world travel to see such beauty.”

Goodwin’s Palouse photos and an array of other images will be showcased and available to purchase Friday through Sunday at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture’s 38th annual ArtFest. Goodwin, who left the Valley for Western Washington two years ago, made his debut at ArtFest in 2014. “I do more than 20-plus art shows a year but I go back to Spokane every year since it’s one of the best I’ve ever been a part of,” Goodwin said. “Those who come out are always very enthusiastic. The quality of art is always so good and it’s varied.”

About 75 artists from around the country will display their works on the front lawn of the MAC. The variety of artwork at the event, which is free and open to the public, includes ceramics, painting, jewelry, photography, printmaking, furniture, metalwork, wood, drawing, mixed media, fiber art, digital art and wood.

There will also be live music, food trucks, a beer garden and a kid’s art area.

“Having ArtFest on the MAC’s front lawn offers a beautiful park-like setting for people to enjoy the artists and art for sale, plus it has all the charm of our historic neighborhood, and easy access to the museum’s exhibitions,” MAC ArtFest organizer and Development Officer Anna Bresnahan said.

Part of the lure for painter Claudette Moe, (www.claudettemoeartist.com), who spent part of her childhood in Spokane, is the MAC and its location in Browne’s Addition.

“I spent many summers with my grandparents, who lived off of Sprague, so I have a special place in my heart for Spokane,” Moe said while calling from her Longview, Washington home. “I never knew there was a historic part of Spokane, like Browne’s Addition, back then. I love it there. I return to Spokane since it’s so lovely and those who come to the show are such wonderful art lovers.”

This will be the second ArtFest for the Lewiston native, who is a self-taught painter. “Painting saved my life,” Moe said. “I worked a ridiculous amount of hours in a corporate job and was told that the stress was going to kill me.”

Moe, 74, will have seven original paintings. Moe isn’t as prolific since she suffered a torn rotator cuff in 2022. “But I’m feeling better,” Moe said.

Almost all of Moe’s compelling works features women. “I just think women are fascinating and they show emotion in all sorts of ways,” Moe said. “Women are dramatic, sensual and men are often non-descript. With one glance a woman can either seduce you or kill you. You can see for yourself when you see my work at ArtFest. I look forward to it since my wife and I are taking our RV to a campground in Spokane for the show.”

Ceramist Melanie Thompson, (melaniethompsonartware.com) who has participated in 15 ArtFests, also is driving her RV to Spokane for the art show. Staying in her RV offers something many hotels don’t: a kitchen.

“I like to cook after a show,” she said by phone from her home in Hood River, Oregon. “It relaxes me.”

Thompson, 66, also relaxes before creating her variety of ceramics. “I get into the mood to create,” Thompson said. “I like getting that tone on tone. I love that my work is so appreciated at the Spokane ArtFest since the audience is so sophisticated and supportive. This is always my first arts festival of the year. The ArtsFest in Spokane always means the beginning of the summer. That event really is such a great way to start the season.”