Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Douglas D. Fitzthum and Misty S. B. Rasmussen, both of Spokane.

Carson M. Brown and Eliza C. Roettger, both of Cheney.

Brian G. Bellino and Samantha L. Hardin, both of Spokane.

Drew K. Lindula and Geena G. Mattila, both of Glendale, Arizona.

Edward J. Smith and Madeline R. Winkle, both of Spokane Valley.

Colton W. Hansen and Peyton M. H. Thomas, both of Spokane.

Kevin L. VanVleet and Katherine A. Applewhite, both of Spokane.

Andrew T. Foss and Nicole C. Fogarty, both of Airway Heights.

Timothy D. Schaeffer and Connie S. Murbach, both of Spokane Valley.

Sean T. Hubble and Kaitlynn M. Strahl, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob S. Branson and Sandra B. Murphy, both of Spokane Valley.

Jack D. Humphrey and Adrianna M. Mason, both of Hayden.

Wadee A. Khalaf and Ana R. Rodriguez, both of Cheney.

Mason G. Motes, of Spokane, and Amy F. Best, of Mead.

Steven M. Domke, of Spokane, and Elizabeth A. Duncan, of Spokane Valley.

Gregory B. McKinley and Marie Palachuk, both of Liberty Lake.

Nathan P. R. Perreiah and Aliza R. Marshall, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Enjoy the River LLC v. Joseph Schomburg, restitution of premises.

LT Property Management LLC v. Shawn Harris, restitution of premises.

Dana and Carlos Anaya v. Marc O. Powers, Macon Supply, Inc., complaint.

Karen Fischer v. Redstone Holdings, L.P., City of Spokane, et al., complaint for damages.

Shanna A. Simons v. Carpe Pizza, LLC, class action complaint for unpaid and wrongfully withheld wages.

Willie McLain v. Garco Construction, Eric Jones, et al., complaint for damages.

Isis Barragan Gomez v. Ferda LLC, complaint for damages.

Kathleen and Allen Gayhart v. Ryan Rose and Northwest Line Builders, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ulrich, Lori J. and Bret A.

Graser, Erin and Olsen, Zane

Bozhko, Violeta T. and Berezhkov, Michael

Mendoza, Ivory L. and Felipe R.

Grover, Krystin and Spreine, Nicholas

Skidmore, Shelayn W. and Tyson J.

Winters, Robert W. and Iverson, Jennifer M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Michael J. Kranenburg, 46; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Jacob D. Frampton, 27; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Brandon C. Bontrager, 37; 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Manuel M. Silva, 30; $6,620 of restitution, 204 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Trevor J. Fant, 34; 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Jamar D. Johnson, 33; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and violation of order.

Chelsie D. Conica, 30; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Ryan Todd, 27; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Richard C. James, 28; 25.5 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Cendall D. Moore, 20; 65 days in jail with credit given for 65 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

David E. Allen, 54; $2,000 in restitution, 23.25 in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree robbery.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Austin L. Ayton, 27; 39 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Christian L. Berg, 29; 12 days in jail, malicious mischief.

Aquil D. Berry, 29; two days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Timothy P. Billingsley, 31; 20 days in jail, pedestrian/vehicular interference and making a false statement to a public servant.

Shanice M. Chapple, 30; six days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Alexander T. DeWeese, 52; $500 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Ethan D. Erwert Simioni, 35; 25 days in jail, reckless driving.

Levi Z. Flagel, 29; 24 days in jail, second-degree trespassing and two counts of sitting/lying on sidewalk zones.

Cheryl L. Gaston, 63; 15 days in jail, interfering with vehicular traffic and second-degree trespassing.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Megan V. Sinn, 37; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, theft.

Asher A. Sorensen, 22; one day in jail, resisting arrest.

Stephen A. Thompson, 44; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Robert J. Turley, 42; 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Ian P. Van Sickle, 25; 24 days in jail, theft.