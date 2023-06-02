On the Air
June 2, 2023 Updated Fri., June 2, 2023 at 4:03 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 a.m.: Formula E: Jakarta E-Prix CBSSN
7 a.m.: Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN
7 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 (qualifying) FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Toyota 200 FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 FS1
Baseball, NCAA Regional
TBD: TBD vs. TBD TBD
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston or Detroit at Chi. White Sox MLB
1 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Mets or L.A. Angels at Houston MLB
1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28
7:10 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at San Diego FS1
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles CBSSN
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Houston USA
Noon: Birmingham vs. Philadelphia NBC
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: European Open Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament CBS
11:30 a.m.: Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
2 p.m.: Mizuho Americas Open Golf
Hockey, Stanley Cup Final
5 p.m.: Florida at Vegas TNT
Mixed martial arts
8:30 p.m.: UFC: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi ESPN
Soccer, men’s
11 a.m.: DFB Pokal: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Seattle at Portland Fox 28
Soccer, women’s
7 a.m.: UEFA Champions League: Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona CBSSN
5 p.m.: NWSL: Portland Thorns at OL Reign CBSSN
Softball, College World Series
Noon: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma ABC
4 p.m.: Washington vs. Florida State … ESPNU
Tennis
9 a.m.: French Open NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
