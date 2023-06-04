Business beat

Education

Julie Wolter has been named the dean of the health sciences program at Gonzaga University. The university is moving to change its school of nursing and physiology to the school of health sciences. Wolter previously worked as the University of Montana’s associate vice provost for innovation and online learning and as a professor in speech-language pathology at Utah State University.

Health

Dr. Rebecca Mallo has been hired as the chief medical officer for Providence Medical Group Inland Northwest, serving Spokane and Stevens counties. Mallo has worked for Providence since 2010, previously working as interim chief medical officer and as the division chief of medicine.

Honors

Jason E. Johnson was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes for the fifth year in a row. Johnson has 21 years of experience in the financial services industry with Ameriprise Financial. The award is for advisers who provide high quality experience and help their clients reach their goals.

Spokane County received two achievement awards from the National Association of Counties, honoring its county government programs that strengthen services for residents. The two programs recognized were the veteran services, for a partnership with the Department of Defense SkillBridge program, and the county initiative for student wellness.