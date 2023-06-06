Hot weather will continue, Wednesday expected to be hottest day of year so far

The hot streak will continue.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the year, topping out at 91 degrees at the Spokane International Airport, according to Greg Koch, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane.

That would be 20 degrees above the average temperature for this time of year, but would fall short of the record-high temperature of 95 degrees set in 1931, Koch said. The previous high this year was 90 degrees on May 20.

Sunny skies will dominate the airspace Wednesday, but Koch said increasing clouds and moisture will arrive Thursday and Friday, driving temperatures down to the 70s and 80s.

Koch said Thursday will still be hot, with a high of 88 and 60% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Friday will drop to a high of 76 degrees, with an 80% chance of showers and about a 20% chance of thunderstorms.

“The good news is that we’re going to receive some much-needed rainfall,” Koch said.

He said much of the moisture will come from the south and southeast, which is a bit unusual because rain typically moves in from the west or southwest.

Rain is possible throughout the weekend and early next week, and temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s during that time, according to the weather service.

The weather service’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for a 70% to 80% chance that June will feature above-average temperatures, Koch said.

He said people who are outdoors should remember to stay hydrated and take breaks.