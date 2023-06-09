The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
62°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Washington

Body retrieved from Mount Rainier identified as climber Dawes Eddy

June 9, 2023 Updated Fri., June 9, 2023 at 7:13 p.m.

Dawes Eddy in 2008 (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
Dawes Eddy in 2008 (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review) Buy this photo
By Staff reports

From staff reports

The body retrieved from a crevasse on Mount Rainier this week has been identified as Spokane climber Dawes Eddy.

The 80-year-old mountaineer with world-class summits to his credit was attempting his 50th ascent of Washington’s highest peak.

Eddy registered with the rangers at Mount Rainier National Park on May 30 with plans to solo climb to the 14,410 summit via the Ingraham Direct Route. He was reported missing June 1.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner issued a media release Friday confirming it was Eddy who died. The manner and cause of Eddy’s death is pending.

Among Eddy’s climbing accomplishments was summiting Mount Everest in 2009. At 66, he was the oldest American to achieve the feat. Two days later, a 67-year-old Californian reached the top.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Washington