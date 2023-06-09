Body retrieved from Mount Rainier identified as climber Dawes Eddy

By Staff reports

The body retrieved from a crevasse on Mount Rainier this week has been identified as Spokane climber Dawes Eddy.

The 80-year-old mountaineer with world-class summits to his credit was attempting his 50th ascent of Washington’s highest peak.

Eddy registered with the rangers at Mount Rainier National Park on May 30 with plans to solo climb to the 14,410 summit via the Ingraham Direct Route. He was reported missing June 1.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner issued a media release Friday confirming it was Eddy who died. The manner and cause of Eddy’s death is pending.

Among Eddy’s climbing accomplishments was summiting Mount Everest in 2009. At 66, he was the oldest American to achieve the feat. Two days later, a 67-year-old Californian reached the top.