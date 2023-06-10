Adael Amador hits go-ahead triple, Spokane Indians comeback to beat Hillsboro 14-12

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Spokane Indians got down big early, but the league’s top offense proved they’re never out of a game.

Even then, the Indians had to withstand their own bullpen – again.

Adael Amador hit a go-ahead bases loaded triple in the eighth inning and the Spokane Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 14-12 in a High-A Northwest League game at Ron Tonkin Field.

The Indians (31-24) won their fifth straight and stayed one game ahead of Vancouver (30-25) for the first-half title with 10 games to play. Last-place Hillsboro fell to 22-34.

Spokane trailed 9-2 after three innings but scored six runs in the sixth inning, five in the eighth and one in the ninth.

Leading by five entering the bottom of the ninth, reliever Tyler Ahearn gave up a three-run home run No. 9 hitter Brett Johnson, his first of the season, with no outs. Ahearn settled down to finish the win, but he has allowed eight home runs, the most on the staff, in just 15 1/3 innings. His ERA ballooned to 13.80.

Amador went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs and Jordan Beck hit his 16th home run, tying teammate Yanquiel Fernandez for the league lead. Eight Indians hitters knocked in runs.

Spokane’s 19-year-old starter Victor Juarez was roughed up for eight runs on nine hits and a walk in just two-plus innings. Juan Mejia (1-0) went two scoreless to earn the win.

Hillsboro’s Ivan Melendez hit a two-run home run in the first inning.

The Indians rallied for a run with two down in the second. Braiden Ward singled, stole second and third and scored on a single by Benny Montgomery.

The Hops responded. Sheng-Ping Chen clubbed a two-run homer, and a third run scored in the inning on a double play.

Beck hit a long leadoff homer in the third to make it 5-2.

But Juarez gave up back-to-back singles to J.J. D’Orazio and Gary Mattis, then Kevin Graham doubled to left to plate both.

Evan Shawver replaced Juarez, but things didn’t get better immediately.

Joshua Day and Chen hit consecutive singles to load the bases and Jonathan Guzman singled up the middle and two more runs scored.

The Indians comeback started in the sixth. Amador singled with runners on the corners to make it 9-3, and Montgomery singled to load the bases with no outs.

Fernandez walked to force in a run and after Beck struck out, Zach Kokoska lofted one to right that Graham mishandled in the twilight and two runs scored.

Ben Sems followed with a two-run ground-rule double to make it a one-run game.

It stayed that way until the eighth. Fernandez drew a leadoff walk and stole second. Kokoska lined an RBI single to left to tie it 9-9.

Nic Kent followed with a single and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. With two down Ronaiker Palma walked to load the bases.

Ward walked to force in a run, then Amador laced one into the right field corner that cleared the bases.

The Indians added another run in the ninth on a single by Beck and RBI double by Kent.

The six-game series concludes on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.