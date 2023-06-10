Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jacob W. Corallo, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Kendra A. Doberstein, of Wausau, Wisconsin.

Travis R. Zehm and Tracey A. Sheppard, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Jonathan T. Snider and Kathryn G. Pease, both of Spokane.

Michael R. Sichel and Justine N. McKenzie, both of Spokane.

Rahul A. Heryani and Sama M. Kamal, both of Spokane.

Alexandre J. S. Creevan and Sarah M. Patton, both of Portland.

Michael A. Roman and Kathleen E. Richards, both of Spokane.

Dmitrii Iapara, of Spokane, and Naomi A. Pintilie, of Spokane Valley.

Caleb J. Vangerpen, of Colbert, and Katarina G. Roth, of Mead.

Jacob C. Bryant and Alissa M. Wilson, both of Rathdrum.

Christopher F. Doll and Sara M. Morrow, both of Spokane.

Abraham T. A. Donis and Stevie J. Alexie, both of Airway Heights.

Adam J. Slobodow and Sharon M. Cornett, both of Spokane Valley.

Bradley R. Smith and Margaret A. Hickman, both of Mead.

Tanner A. Therrien and Jessica A. McKay, both of Spokane Valley.

Kirk A. Sexton and Amelia G. H. R. Bergh, both of Spokane.

Miles A. LaValley, of Spokane and Emily A. Grieshaber, of Mead.

Damien T. McGlynn and Desirea D. Robison, both of Spokane.

Denis Anghel and Viktoria Y. Shtefanko, both of Spokane.

Robert J. Dixon and Lindy A. Terry, both of Deer Park.

Seth W. Baker, of Liberty Lake, and Abigail R. Hegney, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eric Roecks v. Misty Covington, restitution of premises.

Phoenix Protective Corp. v. Russ Miller, money claimed owed.

Brett Galliher v. Mark Poirier, seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tran, Kelly and Nguyen, Bao

Leppert, Carolyn L. and Kurt B. Sr.

Walker, Kaleb and Weaver, Daniel L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Austin L. Ayton, 27; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

David M. Alderson, Spokane; debts of $117,469.

Carthur N. Francis, Spokane; debts of $34,371.

Andrew P. Perry, Spokane; debts of $16,044.

Steven L. Michael, II, Spokane; debts of $53,750.

John and Fonda F. Cosner, Spokane; debts of $308,272.

Robin L. Haynes, Spokane; debts of $275,974.

Kari L. Killinger, Sedro Woolley; debts of $77,882.

Trevor D. Komar, Spokane Valley; debts of $52,629.

Bryant T. Graham, Valley; debts of $50,888.

Misty D. Bailey, Spokane, debts not listed.

Bryan W. and Teresa L. DeCamp, Spokane Valley; debts of $673,816.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Terrance L. Mance, 42; one day in jail, reckless driving and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Kevin R. Ward, 51; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Freddie T. Villarreal, 40; 39 days in jail, harassment.

Casey L. Barker, 41; 194 days in jail with credit given for 180 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree reckless driving.

Brooke N. Benton, 29; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Luke D. Ralston, 50; 20 days in jail, 24 months of probation, protection order violation.

Zachary J. Page, 37; four day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Kadin J. Ashar, 21; 47 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Dennis W. Coffee, 25; 30 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.