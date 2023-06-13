The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Idaho

Spokane father and his three kids die in Salmon River car crash

Calvin "CJ" Miller poses with his partner, Amberlynn. Miller and his children Dakota, Jack and Delilah died Saturday in a car crash in the Salmon River. (Courtesy of Facebook)
Calvin “CJ” Miller poses with his partner, Amberlynn. Miller and his children Dakota, Jack and Delilah died Saturday in a car crash in the Salmon River. (Courtesy of Facebook)
By Colin Tiernan colint@spokesman.com(509) 459-5039
Calvin “CJ” Miller poses with his partner, Amberlynn. Miller and his children Dakota, Jack and Delilah died Saturday in a car crash in the Salmon River. (Courtesy of Facebook)
Calvin “CJ” Miller poses with his partner, Amberlynn. Miller and his children Dakota, Jack and Delilah died Saturday in a car crash in the Salmon River. (Courtesy of Facebook)

A Spokane man and his three children were found dead in their partially submerged vehicle Saturday in the Salmon River, north of Riggins, Idaho.

A fisherman saw the back end of a vehicle sticking out of the water on Saturday morning near the riverbank. First responders found Calvin “CJ” Miller and his children Dakota, 17, Jack, 10 and Delilah, 8, inside. The vehicle was near White Bird Hill, 36 miles north of Riggins.

Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke said the crash appears to have occurred between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Miller’s most recent text messages.

Funke said his office wasn’t ready to release detailed information on the crash or cause of death. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office did not provide additional information on the incident but said it planned to share a report Tuesday.

Friends and family have created two GoFundMe pages following the tragedy.

One fund, created by Colton Weber, has raised more than $13,000. Another, organized by Megan Macy, has raised over $6,000.

Miller worked at Dee’s Dog Grooming, where the owners described him in a social media post as a devoted and loving father.

