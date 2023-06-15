Boat tabs must be renewed by end of June in Washington state
June 15, 2023 Updated Thu., June 15, 2023 at 8:31 p.m.
Boat owners in Washington who are wanting to get out on the lake for the Fourth of July holiday will need to have renewed tabs by June 30.
The Spokane County Auditor’s Office is reminding boat owners to get their tabs renewed by the end of the month or face fines. Boat tabs in Washington expire every year on June 30. Owners with expired tabs face up to $125 in fines.
Boat owners can renew their tabs online using the state’s Department of Licensing website. You can also renew at one of the county’s vehicle licensing offices, which are open Monday through Friday. A full list can be found at the county auditor’s website, spokanecounty.org/auditor.
Boat owners renewing in person are asked to bring the registration number on the bow of the boat, as well as proof of ownership.
The state no longer mails notices reminding boat owners they need to renew tabs. Owners can sign up for an emailed reminder on the Department of Licensing website.
