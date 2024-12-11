Spokane Valley police looking for 14-year-old runaway

Spokane Valley police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl whose family reported her as a runaway.

Police don’t know where Lydia S. Decker may have gone or who she might be with, according to a news release.

Decker’s family reported her as a runaway and said she has a history of crisis treatment, police said.

Decker is white, about 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent Spokane Valley, downtown Spokane and the surrounding areas.

Anyone with information about Decker’s location or have seen her is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10172943.