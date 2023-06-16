On the Air
June 16, 2023 Updated Fri., June 16, 2023 at 10:11 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2
1 p.m.: Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2
5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Berlin FS1
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Stanford vs. Wake Forest ESPN
4 p.m.: Tennessee vs. LSU ESPN
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Baltimore at Chi. Cubs or Detroit at Minnesota MLB
1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Kansas City FS1
1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle Root
4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston Fox 28
7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Arizona FS1
Basketball, WNBA
11 a.m.: Seattle at Dallas CBS
Football
10 a.m.: USFL: New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh USA
1 p.m.: USFL: Memphis vs. Birmingham Fox 28
4 p.m.: CFL: BC Lions vs. Edmonton CBSSN
7 p.m.: IFL: Vegas vs. Bay Area Fox 28
Golf, men’s
8 a.m.: U.S. Open Golf
10 a.m.: U.S. Open NBC
Golf, women’s
4 a.m.: European Tour: Amundi German Masters Golf
10 a.m.: Meijer LPGA Classic Golf
Mixed martial arts
9:30 p.m.: UFC: Vettori vs. Cannonier ESPN
Soccer, men’s, Euro qualification
6 a.m.: Bulgaria vs. Lithuania FS1
9 a.m.: Scotland vs. Norway FS1
Soccer, women’s, NWSL
1 p.m.: Angel City vs. San Diego CBS
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
