Sports

On the Air

June 16, 2023 Updated Fri., June 16, 2023 at 10:11 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2

1 p.m.: Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Berlin FS1

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: Stanford vs. Wake Forest ESPN

4 p.m.: Tennessee vs. LSU ESPN

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Baltimore at Chi. Cubs or Detroit at Minnesota MLB

1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Kansas City FS1

1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle Root

4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston Fox 28

7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Arizona FS1

Basketball, WNBA

11 a.m.: Seattle at Dallas CBS

Football

10 a.m.: USFL: New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh USA

1 p.m.: USFL: Memphis vs. Birmingham Fox 28

4 p.m.: CFL: BC Lions vs. Edmonton CBSSN

7 p.m.: IFL: Vegas vs. Bay Area Fox 28

Golf, men’s

8 a.m.: U.S. Open Golf

10 a.m.: U.S. Open NBC

Golf, women’s

4 a.m.: European Tour: Amundi German Masters Golf

10 a.m.: Meijer LPGA Classic Golf

Mixed martial arts

9:30 p.m.: UFC: Vettori vs. Cannonier ESPN

Soccer, men’s, Euro qualification

6 a.m.: Bulgaria vs. Lithuania FS1

9 a.m.: Scotland vs. Norway FS1

Soccer, women’s, NWSL

1 p.m.: Angel City vs. San Diego CBS

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

