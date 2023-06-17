2 killed, 3 injured in Saturday night shooting near Gorge Amphitheatre, suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheatre.

The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. outside George in central Washington, according to Kyle Foreman, public information officer at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Foreman said at a news conference that the shooter fired randomly into a crowd before he was taken into custody by law enforcement.

The shooter was one of the three people injured, Foreman said. He said the identity of the shooter will be released at a later time.

When asked by reporters, Foreman did not provide an age range on the victims, did not disclose what type of weapon(s) the shooter used and did not know the motive of the shooter.

Beyond Wonderland, an electronic dance music festival, was playing Saturday night at the amphitheatre, which is several hundred yards from where the shooting happened, Foreman said. The concert continued on as planned Saturday.

“Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge” wrote on Twitter to avoid the “Gorge Gate H campgrounds area” because it was closed “due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities.”

The sheriff’s office announced around 8:45 p.m. there was an “active shooter” at the amphitheatre before saying about 30 minutes later the shooter was in custody.

The sheriff’s office initially advised those at the amphitheater to seek cover, run, hide or fight the suspect.

There is no risk to the public or concert area, the sheriff’s office said.