June 19, 2023 Updated Mon., June 19, 2023 at 4:16 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Texas Christian vs. Oral Roberts ESPN
Baseball, MLB
3:40 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia TBS
4:05 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root
7:07 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels TBS
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Atlanta at Dallas NBA
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles CBS Sports
Golf, women’s
6 a.m.: Ladies European Tour: Amundi German Masters Golf
Soccer, Euro qualification
11:45 a.m.: Portugal vs. Iceland FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
2:30 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
