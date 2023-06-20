On the Air
June 20, 2023 Updated Tue., June 20, 2023 at 10:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Florida vs. TCU ESPN
4 p.m.: Wake Forest vs. LSU ESPN
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay or Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh MLB
3:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia MLB
4:05 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root
6:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels or San Diego at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, WNBA
12:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Phoenix Fox 28
Golf, men’s
9 a.m.: Asian Tour: Korea Open Golf
Golf, women’s
6 a.m.: European Tour: Amundi German Masters Golf
Soccer, men’s, UEFA U21 Championship
9 a.m.: Netherlands vs. Belgium CBSSN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
