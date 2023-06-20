The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

June 20, 2023 Updated Tue., June 20, 2023 at 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: Florida vs. TCU ESPN

4 p.m.: Wake Forest vs. LSU ESPN

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay or Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh MLB

3:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia MLB

4:05 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root

6:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels or San Diego at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, WNBA

12:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Phoenix Fox 28

Golf, men’s

9 a.m.: Asian Tour: Korea Open Golf

Golf, women’s

6 a.m.: European Tour: Amundi German Masters Golf

Soccer, men’s, UEFA U21 Championship

9 a.m.: Netherlands vs. Belgium CBSSN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

