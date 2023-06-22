On the Air
June 22, 2023 Updated Thu., June 22, 2023 at 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 (qualifying) FS1
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 (practice) USA
2:30 p.m.: NHRA: Summit Racing Equipment Nationals (qualifying) FS1
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 (practice) USA
5 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 FS1
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 (practice) USA
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 (practice) USA
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root
7 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers or Arizona at San Francisco MLB
Football, CFL
4:30 p.m.: Hamilton vs. Montreal CBSSN
Golf, men’s
3:30 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open Golf
10 a.m.: Champions: DSG Open Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Korea Open Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
8 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship Golf
Mixed Martial Arts
6 p.m.: PFL 6: Welterweights and lightweights ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 (qualifying) USA
10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 (qualifying) USA
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 USA
5 p.m.: Formula E: Portland E-Prix CBSSN
Baseball, College World Series
4 p.m.: Florida vs. Wake Forest/LSU ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at St. Louis Fox 28
1 p.m.: Oakland at Toronto or Kansas City at Tampa Bay MLB
1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root
1:05 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia FS1
4:15 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28
7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Colorado or Washington at San Diego MLB
Basketball, WNBA
6 p.m.: Indiana at Las Vegas NBATV
Football, USFL
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan NBC
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS
Noon: Champions: DSG Open Golf
9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Korea Open Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
Noon: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
Mixed martial arts
9 a.m.: UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria ESPN
Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup
6:30 p.m.: Jamaica vs. United States FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
5:09 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: SportsCar Championship: Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen USA
1 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing Fox 28
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 NBC
Baseball, College World Series
Noon: TBD vs. TBD ESPN
Baseball, MLB
7:10 a.m.: Chi. Cubs vs. St. Louis in London ESPN
10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia or Milwaukee at Cleveland MLB
10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root
1:30 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco or Washington at San Diego MLB
4:10 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Washington at New York ABC
Noon: Dallas at Los Angeles ABC
Football, USFL
4 p.m.: Birmingham vs. New Orleans Fox 28
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS
Noon: Champions: DSG Open Golf
11 p.m.: Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
11 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup
12:30 p.m.: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Trinidad and Tobago FS1
3 p.m.: Qatar vs. Haiti FS1
5 p.m.: Honduras vs. Mexico FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.