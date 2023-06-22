The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
56°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

June 22, 2023 Updated Thu., June 22, 2023 at 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 (qualifying) FS1

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 (practice) USA

2:30 p.m.: NHRA: Summit Racing Equipment Nationals (qualifying) FS1

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 (practice) USA

5 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 FS1

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 (practice) USA

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 (practice) USA

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root

7 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers or Arizona at San Francisco MLB

Football, CFL

4:30 p.m.: Hamilton vs. Montreal CBSSN

Golf, men’s

3:30 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open Golf

10 a.m.: Champions: DSG Open Golf

Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf

9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Korea Open Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

8 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship Golf

Mixed Martial Arts

6 p.m.: PFL 6: Welterweights and lightweights ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 (qualifying) USA

10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 (qualifying) USA

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 250 USA

5 p.m.: Formula E: Portland E-Prix CBSSN

Baseball, College World Series

4 p.m.: Florida vs. Wake Forest/LSU ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at St. Louis Fox 28

1 p.m.: Oakland at Toronto or Kansas City at Tampa Bay MLB

1:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root

1:05 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia FS1

4:15 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28

7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Colorado or Washington at San Diego MLB

Basketball, WNBA

6 p.m.: Indiana at Las Vegas NBATV

Football, USFL

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan NBC

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open Golf

Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS

Noon: Champions: DSG Open Golf

9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Korea Open Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

Noon: Women’s PGA Championship NBC

Mixed martial arts

9 a.m.: UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria ESPN

Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup

6:30 p.m.: Jamaica vs. United States FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

5:09 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: SportsCar Championship: Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen USA

1 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing Fox 28

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 NBC

Baseball, College World Series

Noon: TBD vs. TBD ESPN

Baseball, MLB

7:10 a.m.: Chi. Cubs vs. St. Louis in London ESPN

10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia or Milwaukee at Cleveland MLB

10:35 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root

1:30 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco or Washington at San Diego MLB

4:10 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Washington at New York ABC

Noon: Dallas at Los Angeles ABC

Football, USFL

4 p.m.: Birmingham vs. New Orleans Fox 28

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open Golf

Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS

Noon: Champions: DSG Open Golf

11 p.m.: Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

11 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC

Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Gold Cup

12:30 p.m.: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Trinidad and Tobago FS1

3 p.m.: Qatar vs. Haiti FS1

5 p.m.: Honduras vs. Mexico FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports

Most read stories