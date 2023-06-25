Washington State grabs commitment from Coeur d’Alene High edge rusher Camden DeGraw

PULLMAN – Camden DeGraw, an edge rusher from Coeur d’Alene, announced his commitment to Washington State’s football program on Saturday night over Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Coeur d’Alene High product is a three-star recruit and the No. 2-ranked prep prospect from Idaho in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.com. DeGraw is also the No. 102-ranked edge rusher nationally in his class, per 247Sports.

After taking an official visit to WSU’s campus this past weekend, DeGraw pledged to the Cougs over offers from Boise State, Eastern Washington, Weber State and Portland State.

“(WSU) just felt like home and you really know they care about you,” DeGraw told 247Sports analyst Brandon Huffman. “It’s in a small community where they’re the biggest show in town, but also allows me to starve my distractions and feed my focus a lot better.”

DeGraw recorded 48 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and three sacks last season, according to his MaxPreps.com profile. The Vikings finished with a 4-5 record, missing the state playoffs.

DeGraw is WSU’s sixth recruit in the class of 2024. He joins Jackson Cowgill, a defensive lineman from Erie, Colorado; Hyrum-Benjamin Moors, a three-star defensive tackle out of Kahuku, Hawaii; Frank Cusano, who totaled 111 tackles last season at Granite Bay High in Northern California; Isaiah Cobbs, a slot receiver who amassed nearly 1,500 all-purpose yards last season at Munford High in Tennessee; and Carson Osmus, an offensive tackle from Camas High who is the state’s No. 25-ranked recruit in the ‘24 class.