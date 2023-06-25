The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman arrested Sunday afternoon near Hoopfest on suspicion of driving under the influence

June 25, 2023 Updated Sun., June 25, 2023 at 9:33 p.m.

A woman was arrested in downtown Spokane on Sunday near Hoopfest for driving under the influence. (Guy Tannenbaum/KHQ)
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

A woman was arrested near Hoopfest in downtown Spokane on Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The car the woman was driving was still on the road at Spokane Falls Boulevard and Stevens Street on Sunday afternoon, less than a block from where games continued uninterrupted.

No injuries were reported in the crash, said Spokane Police Lt. Steve Braun.

