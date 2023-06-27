Spokane County

Marriage licenses

James R. Mabbott and Jennifer J. Kleven, both of Tekoa, Washington.

William M. Sennott and Mary Jane L. Lomsak, both of Spokane.

Christopher A. Ivins and Ashley N. Corletto, both of Spokane.

Casey J. Barbour and Terri J. Hollen, both of Deer Park.

Jacob L. Hughes and Mackenzie L. Oldenburg, both of Airway Heights.

Morgan B. Tracy and Emily A. Guinn, both of Chandler, Arizona.

Jamoy A. Lindsay and Stephanie D. Robinson, both of Spokane.

Vitaliy A. Serdyykov, of Emmett, Idaho, and Kristina Fomina, of Spokane Valley.

Daniel H. Bergmann and Katherine K. Brewer, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Vasicek and Cassidy Swensen, both of Post Falls.

Brian N. Choate and Cassondra S. Fielding, both of Mesa, Arizona.

Fredric E. Gregory and Roberto A. Larios, both of Cheney.

Elijah L. Coz and Emily L. Martinez, both of Spokane Valley.

Jamie A. A. Strovers and Jamies A. Lyles, both of Medical Lake.

Hayden Q. Douglass and Stephanie P. Diiullo, both of Colbert.

Davian J. J. Clavon and Teresa E. Eggleston, both of Spokane.

Bar Partuk{%%note} {/%%note} and Eden Atias, both of Clayton.

Eric F. Vasquez and Ashley K. C. Cox, both of Spokane.

Evan T. Weaver, of Spokane Valley, and Madeline H. Schmidt, of Spokane.

Truman D. O’Doherty and Haley L. Osborn, both of Spokane.

Connor J. Bacon and Asriel E. Lynn, both of White House, Tennessee.

Caleb A. Wendle, of Mead, and McKenna K.A. Russell, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

12423 Mansfield LLC v. Brandon J. Forrester, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Edward J. Hardy, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Quinton Tucker, restitution of premises.

Keya Bhattacharyya v. Matthew Hutchinson, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Mark Newkirk, restitution of premises.

A & E Properties v. Kelly Littell, restitution of premises.

Cheney Real Estate Management Inc. v. Dustin Harder, restitution of premises.

Kun Woo Lee v. Anthony Whitehead, restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordin v. Casey Wayne, restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordin v. Michell Garcia, restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordin v. Renee Mann, restitution of premises.

Arlin R. Jordin v. Brian Boyd, restitution of premises.

Serena Sorenson v. Zachary Brown, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

American Express National Bank v. Debbie Mickschl, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Lauren Mattison, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Eric Nyagatare, money claimed owed.

A621 LLC and Palouse Homes v. Raymond Bertram, R B Siding and North River Insurance Co., complaint for breach of contract, for recovery on surety bond and for unjust enrichment.

Micah Svenonius v. Crown West Realty LLC, The Park, Spokane Business and Industrial Park, et al., complaint.

Hali Morlin v. Portier LLC, UBER Inc., Laith Mhsen, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Schiavenato, Eva C. and Martin

Vazquez, Sarah and Brown, Kevin

Rotz, Shelley J. and Bell, Jason M.

Broadstreet, Matthew and Sara

McKenna, Dayna R. and Michael T.

Gay, Craig A. and Bonny C.

Grebenchuk, Valera V. and Lyudmila S.

Lopes, Nichole J. and Stefen

Berger, Lynn and Gilles

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Aiden M. Correa, 25; 22 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Roman Krasilnikov, 36; 90 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Brandon T. Lane-Fruin, 30; 14 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Bobby R. McBride, 37; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Teren J. McMillian, 33; 14 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and reckless burning.

Shannon A. Moore, 26; 22 days in jail, malicious mischief.

Bianca C. Morin, 44; $743 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Gina M. Naponelli, 54; 14 days in jail, theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

John H. Plumb, 56; 25 days in jail, displaying a weapon.

Gary Rakin, 25; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Bradley J. P. Ramshaw, 32; 13 days in jail, theft.

Anthony R. Ravenscroft, 24; 12 days in jail, theft.

Tyrone I. Zickefoose, 33; 20 days in jail, third-degree theft.