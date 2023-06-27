Washington State lands commitment from quarterback Evans Chuba, a class of 2024 recruit out of Florida

PULLMAN – Washington State secured a commitment Tuesday from class of 2024 quarterback Evans Chuba, a three-star recruit out of Florida.

Chuba, who announced his decision over Twitter, chose the Cougars over offers from 18 other teams. WSU was the only power-conference program to offer the Clearwater Academy International product.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Chuba is the No. 82-ranked QB recruit in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Chuba took official visits to Arkansas State and East Carolina earlier this month, then traveled to Pullman last week. He was the only quarterback in the 2024 class to receive an offer from WSU. The Cougars extended an offer earlier this month, after watching Chuba throw at the Mercer Mega Camp in Georgia, per a report from On3.com.

“Washington State made me feel like their top guy and that was big for me,” Chuba told On3. “On my visits, while I was making my decision, it was all about the people. The people were going to be what separated one school from the others and those at Washington State did that.”

Chuba, a Montreal native, moved to Florida ahead of his junior season and enrolled at Clearwater Academy International in hopes of boosting his exposure and landing a Power Five offer. The dual-threat QB impressed last season, leading the Knights to a 10-1 record and a Sunshine State Independent Association championship win.

He threw for 2,173 yards and 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions while completing 51.4% of his passes. Chuba also rushed for 356 yards and seven TDs.

Chuba is eager to develop his game under WSU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle, who was hired earlier this year after leading Western Kentucky’s offense to a highly productive season in 2022. The Hilltoppers finished the year ranked second nationally in passing offense.

“Coach Arbuckle is a young OC. He’s 27, but he’s put up crazy numbers,” Chuba told Rivals.com. “His history so far, back at Western Kentucky, had tons of yards. … As far as the chemistry I can build with him, with him being young and relatable, is just great.

“I feel like it’s the best fit for me. He’s gonna take shots. It matches with me and what I do.”

On the recruiting trail, the Cougs are surging. They have picked up four commitments from class of 2024 recruits over the past week, and have landed seven commitments since the start of the month. Chuba is WSU’s ninth recruit in the 2024 class.