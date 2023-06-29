Structures destroyed in Colville-area fire; Red Cross sets up evacuation shelter

From staff reports

A fast-moving wildfire in the Colville area destroyed at least seven structures Thursday and spurred evacuations.

The Moran Creek fire was at least 50 acres near the community of Arden, fire officials said Thursday evening. The fire was reported at 1:37 p.m., according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Homes, agriculture and infrastructure were threatened, the agency said. There was no containment established by Thursday evening.

Seven structures had been destroyed, but it wasn’t clear whether any of them were homes.

An immediate evacuation order, or Level 3, was in place for Arden Butte Road, but later reduced to a Level 2 advisory, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Level 2 evacuations, meaning residents should be prepared to leave, also were called for Moran Creek Road.

The Red Cross opened a shelter at Colville Junior High School, 990 South Cedar Street in Colville.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.