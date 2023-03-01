Project Downtown faces funding deficit

By Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The team of engineers working on Project Downtown have run into a funding issue, as they estimate a $3,605,000 deficit.

The Pullman City Council heard another update on Project Downtown during its regular meeting Tuesday. Welch Comer, an urban renewal company out of Coeur d’Alene, reported they are 90% done with their final design stage. As the firm continues to make headway on the project’s schedule, they plan to move to the next phase of bidding in mid-March. The team anticipates construction will begin in May.

Project Downtown is a city-led effort to revitalize the town’s streets, public spaces and infrastructure, according to its website. Residents were able to comment on what they would like to see improved throughout the downtown area when the project was launched last summer. Welch Comer reported they moved into their second phase to finalize design plans in October, according to past reporting.

President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is the main contributor to this project. The act provided relief to U.S. cities by helping boost the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the ARPA website. The Washington Association of Washington Cities reported $65.1 billion was allocated to the state to fund public health expenditures, water, sewage, infrastructure and lost revenue.

Matt Gillis, vice president of Welch Comer, said the City of Pullman was allotted $9,641,689 in relief to be used for the project. Gillis reported $6,915,000 will be available to fund construction of downtown.

The firm has run into a funding issue, as they estimate Main Street construction alone to cost around $7,800,000, and the project’s total construction is estimated to cost $10,520,000. Gillis said this is because of inflation of the construction market, as prices have nearly doubled compared to three years ago.

Welch Comer is currently working around the $3,605,000 funding deficit. Gillis provided councilors a solution: narrowing down what is fundamental to the project as a base bid and what can be made an additive alternative, or second priority, based on available funding.

Gillis recommends new Main Street benches, trash receptacles, bike racks and portable planter boxes be made an additive alternative. Additionally, he suggested construction on Olsen Street, Davis Way, Grand Avenue, Pine Street steps, illumination of Walk of Fame monuments and new traffic signal technology become additive alternatives.

The firm presented two options to the council. First is a base bid of work on Main Street and Grand Avenue to Spring Street, and additive alternatives to Main Street including benches, bike racks, trash receptacles, portable planter boxes and Walk of Fame Monument illumination. The second option is a base bid of work on Main Street and Grand Avenue to Spring Street, with all other work previously discussed designated as additive alternatives. While both options include the same base work on Main Street and Grand Avenue, option one includes items deemed most vital to address with excess funding, while option two includes all discussed possible additions as available items to be supported with excess funding.

Councilor Nathan Weller asked Welch Comer’s team if the project could be pushed back a year. He said local businesses have expressed concern that recovering from COVID-19 and jumping into a project would put them in a “pinch.”

Gillis said it’s possible to delay the project, but the project is designed for downtown’s current situation and is ready to go now.

Mayor Glenn Johnson asked the council to nod their heads if they’d like the project to continue and the majority agreed. He asked the council to nod their heads if they prefer option one or two the majority favored option one.

“We’ve been talking about this thing for a long time, and we’ve set everything up for this summer,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to get it done, it’s just very clear the longer you wait the higher the price is going to be.”

The council did not make any action on this item at its Tuesday meeting.