One dead, at least 15 homes lost in Upriver fire

Crews work to put out hot spots from the Upriver fire below Scenic Lane on Wednesday, Jun 17, 2026, in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

A person the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said refused to evacuate a raging wildfire Tuesday afternoon is presumed dead after human remains were found Wednesday.

A family member called law enforcement late Tuesday afternoon requesting officers check on a loved one who refused to evacuate, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Deputies repeatedly knocked on the door urging people to leave before the fire consumed the home.

“As we go through the aftermath of recovering from this fire, the lessons learned will be that people could have been more compliant with fire orders, law enforcement orders, and it could have made a difference,” Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said at a news conference an hour before the remains were found. “We have far too many people who don’t recognize that danger or ignore it.”

The Upriver fire spread from the forested Beacon Hill area into subdivisions near Camp Sekani destroyed at least 15 homes.

The sheriff said as of late Tuesday 15 were confirmed lost. He said he hadn’t received an updated count as of Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire has burned around 230 acres, according to Washington State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Ryan Rodruck. There was “no significant growth” of the Upriver fire Wednesday morning. Spokesman-Review reporters and photographers at the scene Tuesday and Wednesday saw at least eight homes that had burned near the area of Camp Sekani Park. Homes higher up on the hill near North Ainsworth Lane and Scenic Lane were relatively unharmed, albeit blanketed in fire retardant.

“I want to thank the citizens who listened to our orders and stayed out of the area or left. That’s important for us to preserve people’s lives,” Nowels said. “Just because you’re in your home and a fire is close, but you can’t see it or you don’t see anything burning right near you, does not mean that that can’t change in a moment’s notice. It very much can, and did yesterday.”

Evacuations remained in effect for thousands Wednesday evening. People were only permitted to go back to their homes if they had medication they urgently need.

The Upriver fire evacuation map as of 9 a.m. Wednesday. A level 3 evacuation was in place for residents living between Bigelow Gulch on the north side of the fire, Upriver Drive on the south, Northwood to the east and Thierman on the west. The evacuation calls on those in the area to leave immediately. A level 2, “get set” warning was issued between Columbia Drive and Argonne.

Vehicles lined the streets on the perimeter of the evacuation zone Wednesday as residents who left in a hurry returned to collect their belongings. More than two dozen could be seen parked along Argonne Road, while another dozen were left along Thierman Road.

Roy Nash leaned against his SUV and watched a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputy guard the entrance to his subdivision along Thierman Wednesday morning as he reflected on a tumultuous 24 hours. His home sat just a few blocks to the east.

“Just trying to figure it out,” he said as he prepared to ask to be admitted next.

Nash and his wife evacuated the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon with their cats Radical and Ronan. However, like many of their neighbors, they left behind important possessions.

“That’s my problem,” Nash said. “Even though I asked my wife five times, ‘Did you get all your meds?’ She didn’t get all of her meds.”

Nash said the experience made him reflect on the wildfire preparedness tips always circulating this time of year, like the importance of keeping a go-bag in case of an evacuation.

”It makes you think, if you have to go in a hurry, I mean, what do you want to bring? What do you really have to bring?” Nash said. “I mean, I got my cats, I got my wife, so we got all the irreplaceable stuff,” he added.

Kevin Winters and his wife, Sue, bought their home in the same subdivision just a few months ago. There are some houses in their cul-de-sac still under construction, he said, emphasizing the newness.

“To lose a brand new house,” Winters said, “phew, that would have been something.”

Winters’ home and his immediate neighbors were unaffected by the fire, but it came close, he said. He could see scorch marks just on the other side of his backyard when he returned briefly Wednesday to grab a few belongings.

“Fortunately, the wind was predominantly blowing eastward,” Winters said. “Had it come north, we could have been in a heap of trouble.”

Winters said he did not consider staying in his home as some “brave souls” in the area did. Most anything lost in a fire can be replaced, he said.

“When the police come through on a loudspeaker and tell you, ‘Leave now,’ well, I’m leaving,” Winters said.

Holly Soule walked from the roadblock at East Columbia Road and North Thierman Road to her home on North Ainsworth Lane. It was across the street from the rest of the homes doused in blood-red fire retardant. The fire had reached the ridge next to the homes, brushing up to some backyards.

She grabbed medication, some extra clothes and a stuffed dog for her 4-year-old daughter, Sterling.

Tuesday night, she, her daughter and her fiancé tried to get something to eat after evacuating – but the restaurants nearby were so busy with the thousands who had also fled their homes, it took two hours to get food, she said. The three and their dogs made it to a hotel, where Soule explained to Sterling: “There were fires by our house, but everything is safe, and we’re on a little vacation.”

Holly Soule carries a backpack with medications and her prechool-aged daughter Sterling’s stuffed dog, from their house back to her car on Wednesday in Spokane. Soule was roadblocked out of her neighborhood due to the Upriver fire so she walked in to get the essentials. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Kristen Goodwillie, communications manager for the American Red Cross Northwest Region, said more than a dozen people stayed the night at the temporary shelter set up at Spokane Valley United Methodist Church Tuesday. The group included a couple cats, dogs and a variety of ages, including infant to teenage children.

More people trickled in Wednesday morning as they waited for the evacuation order to be rescinded, Goodwillie said, only to find out it could be some time before they can return to their residences. One doesn’t need to stay in the shelter to receive support from the Red Cross; Goodwillie encouraged those affected to stop by for a meal, to charge a phone or learn about available resources.

“We just want everyone to be safe, and we’re here to help, whatever they may need,” Goodwillie said.

Goodwillie said the shelter may be relocated in the coming days depending on what the need in the community looks like.

“This is still a very active situation,” Goodwillie said. “So for instance, if there is a growing need, we have many community partners who have said they will step up and open shelters as well.”

Some community members already have attempted to lend their support to those affected by the fire by bringing donations to the shelter. Goodwillie said the philanthropy is appreciated, but the organization prefers monetary donations. The Red Cross can use the funds to provide individualized support and resources based on a person’s needs.

“It’s natural to want to help in that way, but it’s really financial donations that help best,” she said.