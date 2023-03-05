Business beat

Engineering

ALLWEST has promoted Scott Fraser to area manager for its Spokane Valley office. Fraser has worked for ALLWEST for six years as a staff engineer, materials testing manager and an engineering services manager.

Health

Dr. Mike Barsotti has been named the chief administrative officer for children’s services for Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital and Children’s Services in Eastern Washington. Barsotti previously served as chief administrative officer for Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

Honors

Jessi Hall, a senior director of vertical integration for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, was named a 2023 Women MAKE Awards nominee. The Women MAKE Awards are presented annually to women making significant contributions in manufacturing and focus on closing the gender gap within the manufacturing industry.