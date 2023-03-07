Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John M. O’Leary and Brandi R. Davis, both of Rice, Wash.

Jayce A. Toland and Jalayne A. King, both of Spokane Valley.

Quintin R. Stansbury and Kes M. Osborne, both of Spokane Valley.

Lillianna G. Brown and Shaunise J. Brown, both of Spokane.

James C. Burdge and Amanda G. Bradeen, both of Spokane.

Cord R. Bowers and Christine M. Curtis, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicollai K. Edwards and Meagan L. Haley, both of Spokane Valley.

Johnathan Harrison and Elizabeth C. Amaya, both of Spokane.

Yuriy N. Romashevskiy and Maddie L. Penrod, both of Evans, Wash.

Braden D. Lamb and Jennifer N. McCown, both of Spokane.

William A. C. Mitchell and Jamie R. Harper, both of Airway Heights.

Christopher G. Caronia and Sarah C. Taylor, both of Spokane.

Ian A. Petrofski and Mariah C. R. Holm, both of Spokane.

Elijah V. Boyko and Liliia V. Buzulan, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler D. Cash and Madisyn L. Jeffries, both of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Brandon Z. S. Z. Vang and Pong Xiong, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin T. Baker, of Spokane, and Ayla E. Maki, of Moscow, Idaho.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Defender Homes Airway Heights LLC v. Angelo Chavez, restitution of premises.

Townhomes Cheney LLC v. Morgan M. Cool, restitution of premises.

Bruck Enterprises LLC v. Elias Bustos, restitution of premises.

Joanne Waldo v. Lisa Chason, restitution of premises.

Gene Hollenbeck v. Derek C. Roeth, restitution of premises.

Vietzke Family LLC v. Glen A. Briley, restitution of premises.

Luke Machtolf v. Donald Raymond, restitution of premises.

Swenson/Tanzer LLC v. Darrell Meacham, restitution of premises.

Peneluppi Industries LLC, Liberty RV Roofing, et al. v. Seth T. Knapp, complaint for defamation; breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Devon and McNeil Glover v. Steven Allen, Alexander Delport, et al., complaint for money judgment.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Shawn C. Moran, 34; $409.96 in restitution, 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Alexandra J. Slack, 27; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Joshua M. Boltz, 37; 87 days in jail with credit given for 87 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Sammie L. Gilmore Jr., 55; 26 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Catrina A. Houseman, 46; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Louie R. Lynn, 20; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Andrew B. Sheely, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Reinaldo E. Calderin, 54; five days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment and fourth-degree domestic assault.

George Bertie, 35; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Steven A. Reedy, 26; 87 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Michael P. Price

Johnathan R. Hill, 35; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Lenny M. Luck, 64; $250 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Vitaliy A. Budimir, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Jakyre J. Turner, 25; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment and second-degree domestic violent assault.

Adam R. Hall, 32; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Andrew P. Bengston, 58; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

David B. P. Buswell, 42; 36 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Andrea M. Davis, 28; 15 days in jail, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Jaimz H. Davis, 26; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, disorderly conduct.

Jonathan C. Gill, 54; 20 days in jail, third-degree false reporting.

Josieanna A. Gunning, 31; four days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Michael S. Ingwaldson, 35; $750 fine, 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control.

Jasmine S. Jones, 49; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Scott W. Lambdin, 60; $350 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Remington B. Lumpkin, 38; 20 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Kelsey M. McCarthy, 38; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Allen R. Moses, 48; two days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Robert A. Pashon, 46; 83 days in jail, reckless burning.

Alixa N. Pryor, 23; 36 days in jail, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Shawn D. A. Smith, 39; 31 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Otto S. Steffenhagen, 53; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Miranda N. White, 28; 15 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Mariena K. Wright, 30; 70 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.