Hershey rolling out ‘plant-based’ bars and Reese’s peanut butter cups this spring

Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups will come on the market this month. (The Hershey Company)

Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

The dairy and meat markets aren’t the only ones being interrupted by the rapidly growing plant-based industry. Chocolate is going vegan, too.

Iconic candy brands Hershey’s and Reese’s are officially joining the plant-based fray with new nondairy options.

The Hershey Company announced recently that it will roll out Reese’s Plant-Based Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey’s Plant-Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt this spring.

Instead of milk, the new offerings are made with oats.

The brand manager of the company’s Better For You division said its purpose is “to create more moments of goodness for consumers.”

“Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives,” Teal Liu said in a statement.

In an effort to meet the evolving desires of customers, Hershey has served up alternative treats including including no added sugar, zero sugar, high protein and portion-controlled options.

Reese’s Plant-Based Peanut Butter Cups will go on sale this month, followed by Hershey’s Plant-Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt in April.

The company is also selling its popular Hershey’s SHE Bars for the third consecutive year in honor of Women’s History Month.

By highlighting the “SHE” in the logo of the classic Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, the brand hopes to share a thoughtful reminder to celebrate women and girls throughout the month.