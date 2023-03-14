Washington records
Tue., March 14, 2023
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Logan C. Tucker and Christine M. Little, both of Davenport.
Matthew K. Konter and Ashleigh M. Solak, both of Spokane.
Grayson R. Gary and Trina L. Girton, both of Spokane Valley.
Vladmir P. Malko and Stephine A. Findley, both of Spokane.
Lee L. Althen, of Coeur d’Alene, and Candace M. Martin, of Spokane.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Andrey Myasnikov, 46; four days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
