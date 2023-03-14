The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Logan C. Tucker and Christine M. Little, both of Davenport.

Matthew K. Konter and Ashleigh M. Solak, both of Spokane.

Grayson R. Gary and Trina L. Girton, both of Spokane Valley.

Vladmir P. Malko and Stephine A. Findley, both of Spokane.

Lee L. Althen, of Coeur d’Alene, and Candace M. Martin, of Spokane.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Andrey Myasnikov, 46; four days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

