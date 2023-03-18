On the Air
March 18, 2023 Updated Sat., March 18, 2023 at 5:02 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 Fox 28
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:10 a.m.: Houston vs. Miami MLB
1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox vs. Seattle Root
Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament
9:10 a.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Xavier … CBS
11:40 a.m.: Kentucky vs. Kansas State … CBS
2:15 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Marquette … CBS
3:10 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. UConn … TNT
4:10 p.m.: Creighton vs. Baylor … TBS
4:45 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Florida Atlantic … TruTV
5:40 p.m.: Miami vs. Indiana … TNT
6:40 p.m.: TCU vs. Gonzaga … TBS
Basketball, college men’s, NIT
9 a.m.: Liberty at Wisconsin ESPN2
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Oklahoma State ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: UCF at Oregon ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Utah Valley at Colorado ESPNU
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
10 a.m.: South Florida vs. South Carolina … ABC
Noon: Georgia vs. Iowa … ABC
12:30 p.m.: Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame … ESPN
2 p.m.: South Dakota State vs. Virginia Tech … ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: Arizona vs. Maryland … ESPN
4 p.m.: Princeton vs. Utah … ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. LSU … ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Ole Miss vs. Stanford … ESPN
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee NBA
6 p.m.; L.A. Clippers at Portland Root
Football, XFL
7 p.m.: Arlington at San Antonio ESPN2
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
11: a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC
1 p.m.: Champions Tour: Hoag Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Washington at Minnesota NHL
4 p.m.: New Jersey at Tampa Bay NHL
Soccer, EPL
7 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Arsenal USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State … 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament 9 a.m.: NCAA Tournament coverage … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament coverage … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college men’s, NIT
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Oklahoma State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
