The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
36°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

March 18, 2023 Updated Sat., March 18, 2023 at 5:02 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 Fox 28

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:10 a.m.: Houston vs. Miami MLB

1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox vs. Seattle Root

Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament

9:10 a.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Xavier … CBS

11:40 a.m.: Kentucky vs. Kansas State … CBS

2:15 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Marquette … CBS

3:10 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. UConn … TNT

4:10 p.m.: Creighton vs. Baylor … TBS

4:45 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Florida Atlantic … TruTV

5:40 p.m.: Miami vs. Indiana … TNT

6:40 p.m.: TCU vs. Gonzaga … TBS

Basketball, college men’s, NIT

9 a.m.: Liberty at Wisconsin ESPN2

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Oklahoma State ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: UCF at Oregon ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Utah Valley at Colorado ESPNU

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

10 a.m.: South Florida vs. South Carolina … ABC

Noon: Georgia vs. Iowa … ABC

12:30 p.m.: Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame … ESPN

2 p.m.: South Dakota State vs. Virginia Tech … ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: Arizona vs. Maryland … ESPN

4 p.m.: Princeton vs. Utah … ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. LSU … ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Ole Miss vs. Stanford … ESPN

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee NBA

6 p.m.; L.A. Clippers at Portland Root

Football, XFL

7 p.m.: Arlington at San Antonio ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

11: a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC

1 p.m.: Champions Tour: Hoag Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Washington at Minnesota NHL

4 p.m.: New Jersey at Tampa Bay NHL

Soccer, EPL

7 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Arsenal USA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:45 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State … 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament 9 a.m.: NCAA Tournament coverage … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament coverage … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college men’s, NIT

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Oklahoma State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports

Most read stories