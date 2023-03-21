On the Air
March 21, 2023 Updated Tue., March 21, 2023 at 4:03 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:07 a.m.: Baltimore vs. Toronto MLB
1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. Colorado MLB
6:05 p.m.: San Diego vs. Cincinnati MLB
6:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle Root+
Basketball, college men’s, NIT
4 p.m.: UAB at Vanderbilt ESPN2
6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Utah Valley ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas ESPN
6 p.m.: Portland at Utah Root
7 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Golf, men’s
11 a.m.: PGA: Dell Technologies Matchplay Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Colorado TNT
7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Edmonton TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
6:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
