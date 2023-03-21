The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
31°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

March 21, 2023 Updated Tue., March 21, 2023 at 4:03 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:07 a.m.: Baltimore vs. Toronto MLB

1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. Colorado MLB

6:05 p.m.: San Diego vs. Cincinnati MLB

6:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle Root+

Basketball, college men’s, NIT

4 p.m.: UAB at Vanderbilt ESPN2

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Utah Valley ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas ESPN

6 p.m.: Portland at Utah Root

7 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Golf, men’s

11 a.m.: PGA: Dell Technologies Matchplay Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Colorado TNT

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Edmonton TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

6:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports