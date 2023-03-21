Sheriff’s office investigating homicide in Suncrest
March 21, 2023 Updated Tue., March 21, 2023 at 8:20 p.m.
The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Suncrest.
Deputies responded to an in-progress assault shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Blackstone Way and state Route 291, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. The victim of the assault died at the scene, while the suspect fled the area in a vehicle.
The suspect and victim appear to have known each other, the post stated. No further details will be released until next of kin has been notified, deputies said.
