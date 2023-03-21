The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Sheriff’s office investigating homicide in Suncrest

March 21, 2023 Updated Tue., March 21, 2023 at 8:20 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Suncrest.

Deputies responded to an in-progress assault shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Blackstone Way and state Route 291, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. The victim of the assault died at the scene, while the suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

The suspect and victim appear to have known each other, the post stated. No further details will be released until next of kin has been notified, deputies said. 

