Spokane police looking for diabetic man missing since Monday
March 21, 2023 Updated Tue., March 21, 2023 at 8:17 p.m.
Spokane police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen on Monday afternoon.
Miguel Garcia, 64, was last seen going to work near the 600 block of North Havana Street at about 1 p.m. His family called 911 after he never showed up at home that evening.
Garcia is diabetic and requires insulin. He is 5-foot-10 and about 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing a plaid flannel shirt, white shirt and green pants. He has a full goatee.
Garcia was driving a silver 2011 Jeep Patriot with Washington plate BHD6587.
Police ask you call 911 or crime check at (509) 456-2233 if you see him.
