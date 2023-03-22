Missing 64-year-old located safe
March 22, 2023 Updated Wed., March 22, 2023 at 7:27 p.m.
The 64-year-old man who was last seen Monday going to work near the 600 block of North Havana Street in Spokane is OK.
Spokane police announced Wednesday that law enforcement contacted Miguel Garcia and he had been connected with his family.
