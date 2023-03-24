Americans surge past Chiefs in third period

From staff reports

KENNEWICK – Jalen Luypen scored 29 seconds into the third period to help send Tri-City past Spokane 7-4 in a Western Hockey League game at the Toyota Center.

Luypen, who scored a hat trick, opened the scoring for the Americans (32-26-5-3) early in the first period.

Carter Streek answered late in the first period, and the Chiefs (15-42-4-5) took a 2-1 lead when Mac Gross scored on a power play 2:36 into the second period.

The Americans’ Reese Belton and Camerin Cardona recaptured the lead with two more second-period goals, but Streek tied the score at 3-all entering the third.

Belton assisted a pair of Luypen’s goals in the third period before scoring his second and third goals in the final minutes.

Spokane’s season comes to an end against the Americans on Saturday at the Arena at 7 p.m.