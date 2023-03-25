The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

March 25, 2023 Updated Sat., March 25, 2023 at 4:33 p.m.

Sunday’s TV highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series

12:30 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Fox 28

Baseball, college

10 a.m.: Arkansas at LSU ESPN

Noon: Washington at UCLA Pac-12 Wash.

Baseball, MLB Spring training

10:05 a.m.: Minnesota vs. Boston MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Diego MLB

6:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament

11:20 a.m.: Creighton vs. San Diego State CBS

2:05 p.m.: Miami vs. Texas CBS

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.: Miami vs. LSU ESPN

6 p.m.: Louisville vs. Iowa ESPN

Basketball, NBA

3 p.m.: Memphis at Atlanta NBATV

4 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Portland Root

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State NBATV

Football, XFL

Noon: San Antonio vs. Arlington ABC

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

4 p.m.: Drive On Championship Golf

Golf, men’s

11 a.m.: PGA: Corales Puntacana Championship Golf

Noon: Dell Technologies Matchplay Golf

2 p.m.: Champions: The Galleri Golf

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Colorado at Arizona NHL

3 p.m.: Toronto at Nashville NHL

Soccer, men’s, Euro qualification

6 a.m.: Denmark vs. Kazakhstan FS1

Sunday’s radio highlights

Baseball, college

12:45 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament

10:30 a.m.: Elite Eight coverage 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

