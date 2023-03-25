On the Air
March 25, 2023 Updated Sat., March 25, 2023 at 4:33 p.m.
Sunday’s TV highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series
12:30 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Fox 28
Baseball, college
10 a.m.: Arkansas at LSU ESPN
Noon: Washington at UCLA Pac-12 Wash.
Baseball, MLB Spring training
10:05 a.m.: Minnesota vs. Boston MLB
1:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Diego MLB
6:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament
11:20 a.m.: Creighton vs. San Diego State CBS
2:05 p.m.: Miami vs. Texas CBS
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.: Miami vs. LSU ESPN
6 p.m.: Louisville vs. Iowa ESPN
Basketball, NBA
3 p.m.: Memphis at Atlanta NBATV
4 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Portland Root
5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State NBATV
Football, XFL
Noon: San Antonio vs. Arlington ABC
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
4 p.m.: Drive On Championship Golf
Golf, men’s
11 a.m.: PGA: Corales Puntacana Championship Golf
Noon: Dell Technologies Matchplay Golf
2 p.m.: Champions: The Galleri Golf
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Colorado at Arizona NHL
3 p.m.: Toronto at Nashville NHL
Soccer, men’s, Euro qualification
6 a.m.: Denmark vs. Kazakhstan FS1
Sunday’s radio highlights
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college men’s, NCAA Tournament
10:30 a.m.: Elite Eight coverage 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
