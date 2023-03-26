On the air
March 26, 2023 Updated Sun., March 26, 2023 at 2:54 p.m.
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring training
10:05 a.m.: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB
1:05 p.m.: Chi. White Sox vs. Chi. Cubs MLB
5:05 p.m.: Kansas City vs. Texas MLB
Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.: Maryland vs. South Carolina ESPN
6 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech ESPN
Basketball, high school boys
4:30 p.m.: Powerade JamFest ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit NBA
6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Utah NBA
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Portland Root
Soccer, Euro qualifiers
11:45 a.m.: France vs. Ireland FS1
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
