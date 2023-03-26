The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

March 26, 2023 Updated Sun., March 26, 2023 at 2:54 p.m.

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring training

10:05 a.m.: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB

1:05 p.m.: Chi. White Sox vs. Chi. Cubs MLB

5:05 p.m.: Kansas City vs. Texas MLB

Basketball, college women’s, NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.: Maryland vs. South Carolina ESPN

6 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech ESPN

Basketball, high school boys

4:30 p.m.: Powerade JamFest ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit NBA

6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Utah NBA

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Portland Root

Soccer, Euro qualifiers

11:45 a.m.: France vs. Ireland FS1

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

