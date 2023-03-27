On the air
Mon., March 27, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring training
9:05 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington MLB
12:05 p.m.: Chi. White Sox vs. Chi. Cubs MLB
6:07 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, college men’s, NIT
4 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. North Texas ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Utah Valley vs. Alabama-Birmingham ESPN2
Basketball, high school
3:30 p.m.: All-America girls game ESPN2
6 p.m.: All-America boys game ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Miami at Toronto TNT
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Golden State TNT
Basketball, NBA G League
4:30 p.m.: IPFW at Capital City NBA
6:30 p.m.: Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City NBA
Soccer, men’s international
11:45 a.m.: Euro qualifiers: Croatia at Turkey FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Baseball Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change
