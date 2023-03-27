The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring training

9:05 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington MLB

12:05 p.m.: Chi. White Sox vs. Chi. Cubs MLB

6:07 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, college men’s, NIT

4 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. North Texas ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Utah Valley vs. Alabama-Birmingham ESPN2

Basketball, high school

3:30 p.m.: All-America girls game ESPN2

6 p.m.: All-America boys game ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Toronto TNT

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Golden State TNT

Basketball, NBA G League

4:30 p.m.: IPFW at Capital City NBA

6:30 p.m.: Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City NBA

Soccer, men’s international

11:45 a.m.: Euro qualifiers: Croatia at Turkey FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Baseball Coach’s Show 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change

