Business beat
March 29, 2023 Updated Thu., March 30, 2023 at 8:11 p.m.
Health
Lindsay Payton has been hired as Providence emergency manager for the Inland Northwest Washington service area. Payton previously served as PeaceHealth emergency management coordinator.
Marketing
Kodie Woodhead has been hired as the new director of marketing for the Hagadone Marine Group in Coeur d’Alene. Woodhead previously was the director of marketing and public relations at Wright Physical Therapy for eight years.
Honors
Providence Mount Carmel Hospital has been named the top critical access rural hospital in Washington state. This is the third year in a row the Colville hospital has been recognized.
