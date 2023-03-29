Business beat

Health

Lindsay Payton has been hired as Providence emergency manager for the Inland Northwest Washington service area. Payton previously served as PeaceHealth emergency management coordinator.

Marketing

Kodie Woodhead has been hired as the new director of marketing for the Hagadone Marine Group in Coeur d’Alene. Woodhead previously was the director of marketing and public relations at Wright Physical Therapy for eight years.

Honors

Providence Mount Carmel Hospital has been named the top critical access rural hospital in Washington state. This is the third year in a row the Colville hospital has been recognized.