Spokane County

Marriage licenses

George R. Bailey, of Rocklin, Calif., and Jidith A. McCain, of Spokane.

Kyle Bush and Olivia Bratcher, both of Seattle.

Jeffery L. Mahaffey and Jeffrey R. Palmer, both of Spokane Valley.

Brian D. Blankenship, of Mead, and Mariah S. Morgan, of Spokane.

Tristen S. Hayes and Abigail M. Rollins, both of Post Falls.

Shawn O. Stone and Emily L. LeJeune, both of Cheney.

Zachary M. Smith, of Spokane, and Keturah D. Howard, of Battle Ground, Wash.

Jared N. Boswell and Marissa L. Peach, both of Clayton, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Classy Properties.com v. Stephanie Gonzalez, restitution of premises.

Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Frankie Demasico, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake RV Campground LLC v. William L. Melson, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Gordon D. Crause, restitution of premises.

Thomas L. Kays v. State of Washington Department of Licensing, seeking quiet title.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Andres Salazar, restitution of premises.

2008 LLC v. Dawn Tidball, restitution of premises.

Kristina Allen v. Black Realty Management Inc., complaint and jury demand.

Todd R. Whipple v. Estate of Robert B. Franklin, Christine Franklin, et al., complaint for damages and injunctive relief.

Ann and Michael Felicita v. Get Air of Spokane LLC, complaint for personal injuries and damages.

Jana and John Brandt v. T.R.A. Industries, Inc., et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gusar, Oksana B. and Pikulik, Geno D.

Asion, Denique and Janet A.

Carriger, Alison L. and Christopher C.

Venegas, Ricardo and Pellegreni, Cassandra

Baird, Christine A. and Darrick D.

Casarez, Jose R. and Jessica N.

Norell, Laura K. and James A.

Nelson, Erin K. and J. J.

Zavala, Jeannie T. B. and Michael A.

Johnson, Dawson and Anna

Gaard, Kylie M. and Ryan S.

Vieria, Helio D. S. and Ticiane A.

Boren, Afton R. and Ryan J.

Early, Kelly and Gregory

Palomera, Josue J. and Kyrah M.

Fristoe, Jacqueline and Richard

Oliver, Madeline and Trevin

McDonald, Danielle and Newberry, William

Binion, Michelle F. and George A.

Legal separations granted

Moneymaker, Matthew J. and Alagi

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Lloyd A. Myers, 40; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Daniel J. Magee, also known as Daniel J. Lewis, 40; 197.5 months in prison, 36 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation.

Nakota L. Sutherland, 20; 53 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Branden J. Kruckman, 35; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to harassment.

John A. Knudson, 45; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Brian W. Pierce, 42; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and reckless endangerment.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Cameron Standingrock, 50; 29 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Debra L. Daly, 59; one day in jail, no-contact order violation.

James E. Evans, 65; 99 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jacob N. Fundahn, 28; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Ty Jeus I. J. Golden, 22; eight days in jail, protection order violation.

Tomas Gonzalez-Gutierrez, 22; 70 days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.

Ryan C. Grinde, 45; nine days in jail, third-degree theft and protection order violation.

Segundo Guajardo, 41; seven days in jail converted to five days of community service, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Shawn L. Heely, 33; 11 days in jail, hit and run of unattended property, no valid operating license without identification and protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

John M. Vassar, 51; 145 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and hit and run.

Eric P. Waters, 43; six days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Dalton D. Weaver, 33; 180 days in jail, false statement to a public servant and four counts of protection order violation.