March 29, 2023 Updated Wed., March 29, 2023 at 9:23 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
George R. Bailey, of Rocklin, Calif., and Jidith A. McCain, of Spokane.
Kyle Bush and Olivia Bratcher, both of Seattle.
Jeffery L. Mahaffey and Jeffrey R. Palmer, both of Spokane Valley.
Brian D. Blankenship, of Mead, and Mariah S. Morgan, of Spokane.
Tristen S. Hayes and Abigail M. Rollins, both of Post Falls.
Shawn O. Stone and Emily L. LeJeune, both of Cheney.
Zachary M. Smith, of Spokane, and Keturah D. Howard, of Battle Ground, Wash.
Jared N. Boswell and Marissa L. Peach, both of Clayton, Wash.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Classy Properties.com v. Stephanie Gonzalez, restitution of premises.
Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Frankie Demasico, restitution of premises.
Liberty Lake RV Campground LLC v. William L. Melson, restitution of premises.
Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Gordon D. Crause, restitution of premises.
Thomas L. Kays v. State of Washington Department of Licensing, seeking quiet title.
Homeriver Washington LLC v. Andres Salazar, restitution of premises.
2008 LLC v. Dawn Tidball, restitution of premises.
Kristina Allen v. Black Realty Management Inc., complaint and jury demand.
Todd R. Whipple v. Estate of Robert B. Franklin, Christine Franklin, et al., complaint for damages and injunctive relief.
Ann and Michael Felicita v. Get Air of Spokane LLC, complaint for personal injuries and damages.
Jana and John Brandt v. T.R.A. Industries, Inc., et al., complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Gusar, Oksana B. and Pikulik, Geno D.
Asion, Denique and Janet A.
Carriger, Alison L. and Christopher C.
Venegas, Ricardo and Pellegreni, Cassandra
Baird, Christine A. and Darrick D.
Casarez, Jose R. and Jessica N.
Norell, Laura K. and James A.
Nelson, Erin K. and J. J.
Zavala, Jeannie T. B. and Michael A.
Johnson, Dawson and Anna
Gaard, Kylie M. and Ryan S.
Vieria, Helio D. S. and Ticiane A.
Boren, Afton R. and Ryan J.
Early, Kelly and Gregory
Palomera, Josue J. and Kyrah M.
Fristoe, Jacqueline and Richard
Oliver, Madeline and Trevin
McDonald, Danielle and Newberry, William
Binion, Michelle F. and George A.
Legal separations granted
Moneymaker, Matthew J. and Alagi
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Lloyd A. Myers, 40; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Daniel J. Magee, also known as Daniel J. Lewis, 40; 197.5 months in prison, 36 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation.
Nakota L. Sutherland, 20; 53 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Branden J. Kruckman, 35; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to harassment.
John A. Knudson, 45; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessey
Brian W. Pierce, 42; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and reckless endangerment.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Cameron Standingrock, 50; 29 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and second-degree burglary.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Debra L. Daly, 59; one day in jail, no-contact order violation.
James E. Evans, 65; 99 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Jacob N. Fundahn, 28; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.
Ty Jeus I. J. Golden, 22; eight days in jail, protection order violation.
Tomas Gonzalez-Gutierrez, 22; 70 days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.
Ryan C. Grinde, 45; nine days in jail, third-degree theft and protection order violation.
Segundo Guajardo, 41; seven days in jail converted to five days of community service, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Shawn L. Heely, 33; 11 days in jail, hit and run of unattended property, no valid operating license without identification and protection order violation.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
John M. Vassar, 51; 145 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and hit and run.
Eric P. Waters, 43; six days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Dalton D. Weaver, 33; 180 days in jail, false statement to a public servant and four counts of protection order violation.
